Floyd Mayweather Remains Adamant That He's Nowhere Close To Being Broke Amid Defamation Suit

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Floyd Mayweather sued "Business Insider" and their reporter Daniel Geiger" for $100 million earlier this month for defamation.

Floyd Mayweather may not be physically fighting anyone anymore, but he is fending off the media with his words. Despite being one of the winningest boxers of all time, their continues to be this broke narrative that swirls around him.

One of the things that have perpetuated this rumor is a recent report from Daniel Geiger of Business Insider. In his real estate article about Floyd Mayweather's 62-building Manhattan portfolio that the latter says he owns, Geiger says a purchase was never made.

This of course has 50 Cent absolutely rolling around of the floor laughing at his enemy's expense.

He recently trolled him with a clip of a woman interviewing him at the 2025 edition of TheRealDeal’s NYC Forum about said report and the lawsuit that followed. That footage was caught by The Art Of Dialogue and Complex.

Floyd Mayweather dropped an $100 million suit upon the feet of Geiger and BI for defamation and harassment. In the legal filing, he claims that Daniel "refused" to review the documents of the Manhattan building deal altogether. He submitted that on May 2.

However, 50 Cent is on the side of Daniel Geiger. "Well that case is going nowhere because you didn't do the deal champ. He must have named the writer separately to make him have to pay his own legal team. Champ mad."

Floyd Mayweather Net Worth

But in that clip that Fif includes in his post, Floyd remains steadfast that he is incredibly wealthy. He is reportedly worth somewhere between $400-500 million per SI. Moreover, he stands by his decision to move forward with this suit.

"I’ve never sued a media outlet. The media outlets throughout my life has bashed me, talked bad about me, talked bad about my family. I’ve always been judged because of how I present myself when promoting a fight. Judge me for the person that you know. You can’t judge me if you don’t know me," he began.

"Someone is going out there putting lies on my name, putting lies on me and my team, hurting my business,” Mayweather continued. “We’re not talking about millions. We’re talking about billions of dollars. We can’t do that.”

"So this is my first time ever filing a lawsuit ever against a media company for speaking bad about my company. I’m not a liar. I’m a lot of things, but I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name, to build my reputation, and I’m not going to let anyone go out there and speak my name or talk bad about me, my family, or my companies."

He concludes with a mic drop: "Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. If we call having two private jets, owning a hundred buildings, and being able to do what you want bankrupt, then I’m pretty sure everybody wants to live like that."

