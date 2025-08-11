50 Cent claims that his longtime rival, Floyd Mayweather, is allegedly going broke and is even resorting to pawning off his valuables. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he shared a picture of a golden goblet in his possession as well as an older picture of the boxing legend appearing to drink out of the same one. "Damn champ you pawning sh*t, they just hit me asking do I want it, they want 80K for it call my phone," 50 captioned the post, as caught by Complex. The actual backstory of the chalice is unclear.

Regardless of the truth, fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section of the post. "For 80k I’m pawning that sh*t too," one user admitted. Another theorized: "That is a church chalice used for Communion. My question is how did it end up in a pawn shop?"

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Beef

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have been at odds on social media for ages. Earlier this year, 50 Cent teased Mayweather for a comment he made on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his real estate portfolio. "I don't know the exact number. I own, right now, somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more, I think 99% of my buildings are in New York City," Mayweather said on the show in April.

50 shared the clip on Instagram and immediately cast doubt on his claim. "Oh my God. If there safe to say, I should say LOL. Champ is the richest special ed student. LMAO," he wrote. Taking to the comments section, he further added: "Oh sh*t wait I think Champ think he own them buildings. They beating him out of the money. He saying he don’t know what he own… Somebody tell champ he just publicly said he live in NY. They will come and take 58% of any income he has."