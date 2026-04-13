DJ Akademiks Labels Young Thug's Latest Snippet "Garbage"

DJ Akademiks isn't a fan of Young Thug's latest snippet, labeling the track "garbage" during one of his recent livestreams. Despite the candid opinion, Akademiks also clarified that he's still a big fan of Thug and considers him an Atlanta legend.

"We love you. I think you're one of the greatest artists that has ever come out of Atlanta. This is not based on hate, but right now, n***a, you must be Stevie Wonder because you can't hit a motherf*cking thing. You seem blind. That ain't it," he said. "He dropped a snippet. This sh*t was garbage. I know Charleston White can't see in one eye. Young Thug can't hear in one ear."

Further details on the new song remain unclear. Thug dropped his latest album, UY Scuti, back in September 2025. It marked his first full-length release since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case.

Read More: Young Thug Debuts Colorful New Look At Coachella

Young Thug's Coachella Performance

The snippet arrives after Young Thug appeared at Coachella over the weekend. For his show, he performed a bevy of his most popular tracks, including "Mamacita," "Check," "Digits," "Havana," "Pick Up the Phone," and "Hot," among others.

While on stage, he also took the time to shout out North West and Teyana Taylor. “What’s up, North? How you doing? Where [are] your parents?” he asked. “I want y’all to make some noise for North. She in this motherf*cker. Like, you just casually out, just casually having fun. Like, what are you doing?” As for Taylor, he added that he's been trying to "get in touch with her" for the last month. "I wanted her to style me, man. She just too big. [She] wasn’t calling back," he said.