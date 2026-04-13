DJ Akademiks Labels Young Thug's Latest Snippet "Garbage"

BY Cole Blake
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DJ Akademiks (22)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: DJ Akademiks attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Young Thug previewed the new music after taking the stage to perform during the first weekend of Coachella.

DJ Akademiks isn't a fan of Young Thug's latest snippet, labeling the track "garbage" during one of his recent livestreams. Despite the candid opinion, Akademiks also clarified that he's still a big fan of Thug and considers him an Atlanta legend.

"We love you. I think you're one of the greatest artists that has ever come out of Atlanta. This is not based on hate, but right now, n***a, you must be Stevie Wonder because you can't hit a motherf*cking thing. You seem blind. That ain't it," he said. "He dropped a snippet. This sh*t was garbage. I know Charleston White can't see in one eye. Young Thug can't hear in one ear."

Further details on the new song remain unclear. Thug dropped his latest album, UY Scuti, back in September 2025. It marked his first full-length release since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case.

Read More: Young Thug Debuts Colorful New Look At Coachella

Young Thug's Coachella Performance

The snippet arrives after Young Thug appeared at Coachella over the weekend. For his show, he performed a bevy of his most popular tracks, including "Mamacita," "Check," "Digits," "Havana," "Pick Up the Phone," and "Hot," among others.

While on stage, he also took the time to shout out North West and Teyana Taylor. “What’s up, North? How you doing? Where [are] your parents?” he asked. “I want y’all to make some noise for North. She in this motherf*cker. Like, you just casually out, just casually having fun. Like, what are you doing?” As for Taylor, he added that he's been trying to "get in touch with her" for the last month. "I wanted her to style me, man. She just too big. [She] wasn’t calling back," he said.

Thug's performance was part of the first weekend of Coachella 2026. The festival began on Friday with tons of other high-profile artists performing throughout the weekend as well. Sexyy Red, Swae Lee, Ethel Cain, Fakemink, Justin Bieber, BIA, Addison Rae, Oklou, Clipse, Geese, and more artists took the stage. The festival will continue with even more sets, next weekend.

Read More: Young Thug Protects North West & Teyana Taylor From The Coachella Mosh Pits

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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