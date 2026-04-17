Young Thug Calls Out N3on Over Suggestive Iggy Azalea Lyrics

Young Thug recently linked up with N3on for a livestream, where he made his loyalty to Playboi Carti known. At one point in the stream, the internet personality decided to play his new song for the rapper. The song features some suggestive lyrics about Iggy Azalea, with whom N3on has streamed in the past. Iggy has one child with her ex, Playboi Carti, and the two of them are no longer on good terms.

The lyrics gave Young Thug pause. "Carti is like a really good friend of mine. You can’t play that to me. Now I've got to call him and ask if it's okay to continue," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by @scrubaryan_. "Why would you say that about his baby mother? That's his kid's mother.”

N3on was quick to defend himself, shifting the blame to none other than DDG. According to him, the rapper-turned-streamer wrote the song for him, and he played no part in the writing process.

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New Young Thug Snippet

Checking streamers is far from all that's keeping Young Thug busy these days. He's also currently working on some new music, which he previewed in a snippet dropped shortly after his performance at Coachella. The snippet earned mixed reactions from listeners. While it has some more eager than ever to hear what's to come, others feel like it left a lot to be desired.

This includes DJ Akademiks, who shared his unfiltered take on the upcoming track during a recent livestream.