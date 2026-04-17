Young Thug Calls Out N3on Over Suggestive Iggy Azalea Lyrics

BY Caroline Fisher
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Young Thug Calls Out N3on
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Young Thug performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
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During a recent livestream with N3on, Young Thug made his loyalty to his collaborator Playboi Carti apparent.

Young Thug recently linked up with N3on for a livestream, where he made his loyalty to Playboi Carti known. At one point in the stream, the internet personality decided to play his new song for the rapper. The song features some suggestive lyrics about Iggy Azalea, with whom N3on has streamed in the past. Iggy has one child with her ex, Playboi Carti, and the two of them are no longer on good terms.

The lyrics gave Young Thug pause. "Carti is like a really good friend of mine. You can’t play that to me. Now I've got to call him and ask if it's okay to continue," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by @scrubaryan_. "Why would you say that about his baby mother? That's his kid's mother.”

N3on was quick to defend himself, shifting the blame to none other than DDG. According to him, the rapper-turned-streamer wrote the song for him, and he played no part in the writing process.

Read More: 6ix9ine Wears A Dress In Response To Young Thug Supposedly Copying His Hairstyle

New Young Thug Snippet

Checking streamers is far from all that's keeping Young Thug busy these days. He's also currently working on some new music, which he previewed in a snippet dropped shortly after his performance at Coachella. The snippet earned mixed reactions from listeners. While it has some more eager than ever to hear what's to come, others feel like it left a lot to be desired.

This includes DJ Akademiks, who shared his unfiltered take on the upcoming track during a recent livestream.

"We love you. I think you're one of the greatest artists that has ever come out of Atlanta. This is not based on hate, but right now, n***a, you must be Stevie Wonder because you can't hit a motherf*cking thing. You seem blind. That ain't it," he declared at the time. "He dropped a snippet. This sh*t was garbage. I know Charleston White can't see in one eye. Young Thug can't hear in one ear."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Labels Young Thug's Latest Snippet "Garbage"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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