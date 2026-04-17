Young Thug has dealt with his fair share of legal drama throughout his career. In October of 2024, the rapper was released from prison after spending roughly 2.5 years behind bars. Shortly before getting out, he accepted a plea deal. He was later sentenced to time served plus 15 years of probation.

In February, he was pulled over for allegedly speeding. Per police bodycam footage shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the stop nearly landed him back in jail. The officer let him know that his license was suspended because he had some financial responsibilities that needed to be taken care of. He also let him know that he could have been arrested for this.

Fortunately, the situation worked out in Young Thug's favor. Needless to say, fans are relieved. "He’s lucky he didn’t arrest him, he is on real strict probation," one commenter writes. "The luck this man has," another says.

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New Young Thug Snippet

News of Young Thug's close call comes just a few days after he graced the stage at Coachella and dropped a snippet of an unreleased track.

The snippet has fans divided. While some think his next project could be one of his best yet, others have their doubts. This includes DJ Akademiks, who shared his thoughts during a recent livestream. According to him, he still has love for the Atlanta MC, but simply can't get behind what he's hearing.

"We love you. I think you're one of the greatest artists that has ever come out of Atlanta. This is not based on hate, but right now, n***a, you must be Stevie Wonder because you can't hit a motherf*cking thing. You seem blind. That ain't it," he said. "He dropped a snippet. This sh*t was garbage. I know Charleston White can't see in one eye. Young Thug can't hear in one ear."