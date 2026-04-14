6ix9ine Wears A Dress In Response To Young Thug Supposedly Copying His Hairstyle

BY Alexander Cole
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Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: 6ix9ine sings as he walks with Jake Paul to the ring prior to his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua in Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)
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Young Thug debuted a new rainbow hairstyle at Coachella on Sunday, and now, 6ix9ine feels as though he is being copied.

6ix9ine is one of the biggest trolls in the history of hip-hop, and he knows how to get under the skin of his adversaries. Prior to his recent three-month stint in prison, Tekashi was on a crusade about Young Thug. Overall, the rapper felt slighted by the fact that Thug wasn't getting any flak from his peers for allegedly snitching. Meanwhile, he became a pariah following his infamous trial in 2019.

Over the weekend, Thugger performed at Coachella, where he could be seen rocking some rainbow braids. Many fans remarked that the hairstyle reminded them of 6ix9ine. Tekashi ended up seeing these comparisons and decided to take matters into his own hands.

In a new video on social media, 6ix9ine could be seen putting on a dress. Why? Because he feels as though Thug is copying his style, and he wants to return the favor. He even put on a powder blue dress, which immediately makes us think of the cover art for Jeffery.

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6ix9ine Goes Off On Young Thug

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine decided to troll Young Thug further in the caption by writing, "Rattin wasn't enough, I guess he needs to feel more like me... smh."

Putting on a dress just to troll and prove a point is certainly a commitment to the bit. However, we aren't so sure that this is going to go over especially well with the broader hip-hop audience. Fans in 6ix9ine's comments section are already trolling him, noting that this was a step too far.

At the end of the day, Young Thug has a lot more respect in the industry than Tekashi. While 6ix9ine certainly gets fans excited whenever he appears on Vlad TV, there is nothing that will redeem him in the eyes of the broader music industry.

For now, 6ix9ine remains a troll. His career as a streamer is going to be a lot more lucrative than his career as a musician. It is a reality that he seems to be well-aware of. That self-awareness could ultimately go a very long way for him.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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