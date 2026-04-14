6ix9ine Wears A Dress In Response To Young Thug Supposedly Copying His Hairstyle

6ix9ine is one of the biggest trolls in the history of hip-hop, and he knows how to get under the skin of his adversaries. Prior to his recent three-month stint in prison, Tekashi was on a crusade about Young Thug. Overall, the rapper felt slighted by the fact that Thug wasn't getting any flak from his peers for allegedly snitching. Meanwhile, he became a pariah following his infamous trial in 2019.

Over the weekend, Thugger performed at Coachella, where he could be seen rocking some rainbow braids. Many fans remarked that the hairstyle reminded them of 6ix9ine. Tekashi ended up seeing these comparisons and decided to take matters into his own hands.

In a new video on social media, 6ix9ine could be seen putting on a dress. Why? Because he feels as though Thug is copying his style, and he wants to return the favor. He even put on a powder blue dress, which immediately makes us think of the cover art for Jeffery.

6ix9ine Goes Off On Young Thug

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine decided to troll Young Thug further in the caption by writing, "Rattin wasn't enough, I guess he needs to feel more like me... smh."

Putting on a dress just to troll and prove a point is certainly a commitment to the bit. However, we aren't so sure that this is going to go over especially well with the broader hip-hop audience. Fans in 6ix9ine's comments section are already trolling him, noting that this was a step too far.

At the end of the day, Young Thug has a lot more respect in the industry than Tekashi. While 6ix9ine certainly gets fans excited whenever he appears on Vlad TV, there is nothing that will redeem him in the eyes of the broader music industry.