The Internet Doesn't Know How To Feel About Justin Bieber's Bizarre Coachella Set

BY Zachary Horvath
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (Exclusive Coverage) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Justin Bieber took a wildly unique approach to his headlining set at Coachella, and it's safe to say that fans are a tad perplexed.

These last few years have been rough for Justin Bieber, to say the least. Whether it's been his physical health issues or more personal ones, he's certainly been through the ringer. How much of the latter you want to pin on him is up to you.

But he's been making strides big enough to return a mainline stage and perform in front of tens of thousands of people. He made his comeback in this regard last night, serving as the headlining act for night two of Coachella.

However, in true, recent Bieber fashion, he did something completely different for his set. At around the midway mark of his performance, he sat in a chair, with his MacBook sitting in front of him on a table.

For about a half an hour, the "Baby" songwriter perused his older catalog, playing their accompanying music videos. He half-joked with his audience members, asking them, "How far back do you go? Are you really with the sh*t?" as caught by the Los Angeles Times.

Bieber also went on random tangents during this segment, playing memed videos of himself and other iconic clips like "Deez Nutz." Overall, it was a pretty bizarre way to present his music. As a result, folks online are a tad unsure on how to feel about it.

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What Songs Did Justin Bieber Play At Coachella?

As you'll see, the comments underneath Kurrco's Twitter post about his YouTube Premium set prove this. There are a fair number of people who really dug the change of pace from the usual theatric filled numbers. "Cоachella was absolutely made the right choice by picking him to headline the show. I mean who could've thought he'd turn a concert into a YouTube watch party? And this was insane too [freezing emojis]," one fan writes, for example.

On the flip side, some feel Bieber didn't live up to the hype in the slightest. "Sh*t made me go to sleep," one disappointed viewer types.

No matter where you fall on this topic, it's certainly driving a lot of publicity for Coachella. Additionally, it should build some curiosity, good or bad, when Bieber returns to the stage for second weekend on Saturday, April 18.

If you were curious, above is the full set list from his show last night. As you can see, the Canadian pop star played a ton from the Swag album series. But he made sure to include the nostalgic cuts like "Sorry," "Where R U Now," "Confident," and more.

Viral Moments From Justin Bieber's Coachella Set

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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