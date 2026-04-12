These last few years have been rough for Justin Bieber, to say the least. Whether it's been his physical health issues or more personal ones, he's certainly been through the ringer. How much of the latter you want to pin on him is up to you.

But he's been making strides big enough to return a mainline stage and perform in front of tens of thousands of people. He made his comeback in this regard last night, serving as the headlining act for night two of Coachella.

However, in true, recent Bieber fashion, he did something completely different for his set. At around the midway mark of his performance, he sat in a chair, with his MacBook sitting in front of him on a table.

For about a half an hour, the "Baby" songwriter perused his older catalog, playing their accompanying music videos. He half-joked with his audience members, asking them, "How far back do you go? Are you really with the sh*t?" as caught by the Los Angeles Times.

Bieber also went on random tangents during this segment, playing memed videos of himself and other iconic clips like "Deez Nutz." Overall, it was a pretty bizarre way to present his music. As a result, folks online are a tad unsure on how to feel about it.

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As you'll see, the comments underneath Kurrco's Twitter post about his YouTube Premium set prove this. There are a fair number of people who really dug the change of pace from the usual theatric filled numbers. "Cоachella was absolutely made the right choice by picking him to headline the show. I mean who could've thought he'd turn a concert into a YouTube watch party? And this was insane too [freezing emojis]," one fan writes, for example.

On the flip side, some feel Bieber didn't live up to the hype in the slightest. "Sh*t made me go to sleep," one disappointed viewer types.

No matter where you fall on this topic, it's certainly driving a lot of publicity for Coachella. Additionally, it should build some curiosity, good or bad, when Bieber returns to the stage for second weekend on Saturday, April 18.

If you were curious, above is the full set list from his show last night. As you can see, the Canadian pop star played a ton from the Swag album series. But he made sure to include the nostalgic cuts like "Sorry," "Where R U Now," "Confident," and more.

Viral Moments From Justin Bieber's Coachella Set