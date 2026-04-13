SZA Quiets Rumor She Was Paid Six Figures To Be Justin Bieber's Coachella Backup

Justin Bieber's $10 million Coachella fee for this year is the highest out of the three headliners. As a result, it was going to be pretty unlikely that he would back out of the festival. But backups are always a must as nothing is truly guaranteed in this business.

There was some cause to pause in JB's case especially given his recent health issues both physical and mental. As a result, it seems folks online were generating rumors about who the Canadian singer's stand in was going to be.

SZA's name was thrust into this discussion, with the allegation even claiming that she was being paid a hefty sum to be Bieber's emergency replacement. To be slightly more specific, she was going to get a six-figure check to fill this role.

However, according to the SOS artist herself, that couldn't be further from the truth.

As caught by Buzzing Pop and Bossip, the TDE signee firmly quieted this rumor under a post alleging this news. "Lmao who made this up? I've seen this 4 times now. I'm in New York no one paid me a dime. Wishing everyone the best [red heart emoji]," she wrote.

Perhaps she's there recording her new album, which she's been teasing as of recently.

Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance

But overall, it doesn't seem like SZA was offended or anything like that. She just wanted to put an end to it for the sake of clearing the air.

It sounds like she's also supporting Justin Bieber, whose first of two shows at Coachella has proved to be divisive.

If you didn't see it, the hitmaker, about halfway through his set, whipped out his MacBook and played various music videos for his older songs.

Some have criticized it for being unprofessional and lazy, whereas others feel it was refreshing and personal. Many of his fans have grown up with Bieber since his teenage years and seeing him look back at his work from that era was moving for the die-hards.