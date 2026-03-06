SZA Teases Collab Album, And You'll Never Guess Who It's With

While it's proving to be a timeless record, we have to imagine that many fans are ready for her next era. Well, it sounds like she's been hard at work making magic once again thanks to a new interview with i-D Magazine.

It sounds like what's driving her is A.I. and proving that it can't create art on the level a human can. "I’m not up against the pop girls... not up against the R&B girls. I’m up against anti-intellectualism and doing things easy. The type of blend of information my human experience provides, AI can’t even be prompted to f*ck with. I want to just let this angst drive me into bizzare directions," the Missouri native said.

She adds, "I’m trying to just open my brain and open my heart, channeling awesome humanity sh*t right now. Humanity is my ‘why’—preservation of what’s left, extreme expression of what is, and a desperate plea. I feel insufferably human right now."

But that wasn't the only interesting portion of this sit-down. During her recording sessions for this third solo album, fellow singer and songwriter Steve Lacy was present for some of them. In fact, there was enough moments shared that they were able to make "a random little project together," says SZA.

Hilariously, fans aren't getting their hopes up, even predicting it will never see the light of day. "She know she lying," one pessimistic person says on X. "She evil for saying this knowing damn well it’ll never drop," another echoes.

But time will always tell, so we will just have to keep our eyes peeled. Interestingly, these supposed recordings are SZA and Steve Lacy's first together. The latter has worked with other TDE affiliates, namely Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad.

We have to imagine this tape would sound great as Lacy and SZA both have some stylistic similarities. Hopefully, we get our hands on it at some point.