Drew Sidora Must Leave Home Amid Ralph Pittman Divorce

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Drew Sidora attends "Run" New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on August 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
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Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's divorce battle is taking another turn thanks to a new temporary court order.

Drew Sidora of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame is going to have to vacate her home with ex-husband, Ralph Pittman. The mother of three will need to leave by May 31, a temporary court order says per PEOPLE. Pittman, on the other hand, will have interim primary physical custody of their two children during the school year. That begins in August.

Moreover, he will now be able to roam around the upstairs of their home to help the kids get ready. During their split, Pittman's been living in the basement. This also means that he will be able to live in the house by himself.

In addition, him and Sidora will still be co-parenting. Their two children are son, Machai, who's 10, and their eight-year-old daughter, Aniya.

Until Sidora leaves the home, which resides in Georgia, the ex-couple will split the living costs and other household expenses. The last bit of the ruling states that she will have time with their children on alternating weekends during the school year.

In a tweet from this afternoon, Sidora addressed this public divorce update on her Twitter.

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When Did Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Split?
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Press Room
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

She writes, "Good morning. Some details regarding my divorce have recently become public, although the process is not yet finalized. During this time, Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what’s best for our children."

She continues, "While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be. Living in the public eye comes with challenges, but I’m choosing to move forward with grace, growth, and intention. My children are my priority, and I’m committed to leading with love, peace, and positivity. There is no ill intent toward anyone just a continued focus on healing, evolving, and becoming the best version of myself."

For those wondering, Sidora and Pittman married in 2014. They then revealed they were going their separate ways in March 2023, meaning they were together for nine years.

Even though divorces are hard in general, this one sadly hasn't been all that civil. Sidora has described the entire process as "long and extremely messy." Moreover, in past court filings she accused Pittman of being a "serial cheater and adulterer."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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