Drew Sidora Must Leave Home Amid Ralph Pittman Divorce

Drew Sidora of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame is going to have to vacate her home with ex-husband, Ralph Pittman. The mother of three will need to leave by May 31, a temporary court order says per PEOPLE. Pittman, on the other hand, will have interim primary physical custody of their two children during the school year. That begins in August.

Moreover, he will now be able to roam around the upstairs of their home to help the kids get ready. During their split, Pittman's been living in the basement. This also means that he will be able to live in the house by himself.

In addition, him and Sidora will still be co-parenting. Their two children are son, Machai, who's 10, and their eight-year-old daughter, Aniya.

Until Sidora leaves the home, which resides in Georgia, the ex-couple will split the living costs and other household expenses. The last bit of the ruling states that she will have time with their children on alternating weekends during the school year.

In a tweet from this afternoon, Sidora addressed this public divorce update on her Twitter.

When Did Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Split?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

She writes, "Good morning. Some details regarding my divorce have recently become public, although the process is not yet finalized. During this time, Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what’s best for our children."

She continues, "While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be. Living in the public eye comes with challenges, but I’m choosing to move forward with grace, growth, and intention. My children are my priority, and I’m committed to leading with love, peace, and positivity. There is no ill intent toward anyone just a continued focus on healing, evolving, and becoming the best version of myself."

For those wondering, Sidora and Pittman married in 2014. They then revealed they were going their separate ways in March 2023, meaning they were together for nine years.