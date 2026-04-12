Lil Baby's Ex Jayda Cheaves & Dess Dior Get Into Nasty Brawl At The Club

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Jayda Cheaves attends Tabu Saturdays Hosted By Jayda Cheaves at Tabu Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Dess Dior attends Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After at The Dome Atlanta on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves were enjoying a night out while listening to Mariah the Scientist, but things went south later on.

A video of Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior getting into a feisty brawl at a night club recently is blowing up online. The footage, posted by users Block Topickz and FearBuck on Twitter, shows both ladies tussling with several people as everyone else tries to carry on their nights as normal.

It's a tense viewing experience as Cheaves appears to be choke slammed into a couch by a man, presumably a security guard. Nearby, Dior, who's wearing an all-white outfit, is scrapping with some other people.

Those attacking Dior, as well as herself, were being held back by other clubgoers and/or bouncers. Things would eventually calm down towards the end of the edited 50-second-long clip, though.

Right now, it's pretty unclear as to why this fight ensued to begin with. It also remains a mystery if Cheaves and Dior's friend groups were going head-to-head. There's also the possibility that Cheaves and Dior were fighting back together.

As of yet, both ladies have yet to address the night's events on their social media accounts.

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When Did Lil Baby Date Jayda Cheaves & Dess Dior?

However, they did both post some photos on their Instagrams and their respective Stories from last night. After Dess Dior performed with Mariah the Scientist onstage, it appears there was some sort of after-party in which both her and Cheaves attended.

They even took a picture together with Mariah during the evening as well. With that in mind, there's a chance that things were cool between Dior and Cheaves.

But we won't know for sure until more information comes out. If you were wondering, both ladies do have ties to Lil Baby. For Cheaves, she dated the Georgia rapper for a little while. They even brought a baby into the world in 2019, that being a son named Loyal Armani.

Things were on and off for a minute as well and earlier this year, Cheaves spread a rumor that Ari Fletcher and Baby slept together. It's unclear when that happened, but nonetheless, it was a messy situation that kind of defined the end of their relationship.

As for Dess Dior, she was rumored to have dated the hitmaker at some point. However, it appears that nothing really materialized. However, they do have a connection as Cheaves is a close friend of hers, at least we still think right now.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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