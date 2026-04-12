A video of Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior getting into a feisty brawl at a night club recently is blowing up online. The footage, posted by users Block Topickz and FearBuck on Twitter, shows both ladies tussling with several people as everyone else tries to carry on their nights as normal.

It's a tense viewing experience as Cheaves appears to be choke slammed into a couch by a man, presumably a security guard. Nearby, Dior, who's wearing an all-white outfit, is scrapping with some other people.

Those attacking Dior, as well as herself, were being held back by other clubgoers and/or bouncers. Things would eventually calm down towards the end of the edited 50-second-long clip, though.

Right now, it's pretty unclear as to why this fight ensued to begin with. It also remains a mystery if Cheaves and Dior's friend groups were going head-to-head. There's also the possibility that Cheaves and Dior were fighting back together.

As of yet, both ladies have yet to address the night's events on their social media accounts.

However, they did both post some photos on their Instagrams and their respective Stories from last night. After Dess Dior performed with Mariah the Scientist onstage, it appears there was some sort of after-party in which both her and Cheaves attended.

They even took a picture together with Mariah during the evening as well. With that in mind, there's a chance that things were cool between Dior and Cheaves.

But we won't know for sure until more information comes out. If you were wondering, both ladies do have ties to Lil Baby. For Cheaves, she dated the Georgia rapper for a little while. They even brought a baby into the world in 2019, that being a son named Loyal Armani.

Things were on and off for a minute as well and earlier this year, Cheaves spread a rumor that Ari Fletcher and Baby slept together. It's unclear when that happened, but nonetheless, it was a messy situation that kind of defined the end of their relationship.