Jayda Cheaves Claps Back At Trolls After Club Altercation With Dess Dior

Jayda Cheaves isn’t letting the internet control the narrative after her recent night out turned viral. Over the weekend, the influencer and entrepreneur was involved in a chaotic physical altercation with rapper Dess Dior at an Atlanta nightclub, and social media has been buzzing ever since.

The incident reportedly went down following a performance by Mariah the Scientist, where both Jayda and Dess were initially seen hanging out without any issues. Things clearly took a turn later in the night, with footage circulating online showing the two getting into a physical confrontation. The moment quickly spread across platforms. The two have a shared history in the Atlanta scene and past connections to Lil Baby.

Despite the noise, Jayda seems completely unfazed.

Jayda Cheaves Peeps The Shade

On Tuesday, April 14, she hopped on Instagram to post a carousel of photos to recap the night. Naturally, the comments section turned into a mix of praise and subtle shade. One user wrote, “This got me in a chokehold,” clearly referencing the viral moment. Jayda caught it, and instead of getting defensive, she leaned all the way in. “Same, I’m so fckn pretty,” she replied.

Another user tried to press her for details, asking, “What happened in the clurbbb?” Jayda kept it light but still cheeky with her response: “If u can’t go to Bella Noches then where the hell can u go?????” sidestepping the drama while still acknowledging it.