Rapper Dess Dior and Lil Baby's ex, Jayda Cheaves, are the talk of the town right now in pop culture and hip-hop circles. If you didn't hear, both ladies were involved in a massive brawl at a club following a Mariah the Scientist concert in Atlanta that Dior also performed at.

Footage from the fight quickly went viral and heading into this new week, folks are still trying to figure out what caused it to go down. Others though are simply enjoying the content and talking about it just for kicks.

One of the people is Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather. The Shade Room caught her reaction on Twitter and its quite humorous.

Her tweet mainly focused in on Dess Dior, who threw some nasty bows at someone in the clip. Seeing as her father is one of the greatest boxers ever, Yaya likened Dior's fighting chops to her pop's.

"Dess was in the club straight walking s**t down… ok dess mayweather [laughing emojis]," she joked.

Dess Dior & Jayda Cheaves Night Club Fight

It's unclear how long this skirmish actually was, but with the evidence we have, Dess Dior really does hold her own here. Unfortunately for Jayda Cheaves, she was on the wrong end of things.

As you'll see in the video above, she was getting pinned down by a man while the madness ensued. He looks to be a bodyguard of some sort, so maybe he was holding her back from making things worse.

However, at the same time, she looked to be in serious pain.

As it stands today, it doesn't appear that Dior or Cheaves have addressed the fight directly. Interestingly, though, the latter did post her and the artist vibing in the car. It's unclear if this footage was from before or after the fight, though.

For the most part, it seems folks think Cheaves and Dior were fighting back together, rather than battling each other. That makes sense given the aforementioned post from the entrepreneur.