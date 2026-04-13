Yaya Mayweather Hilariously Reacts To Dess Dior's Fighting Chops In Brawl With Jayda Cheaves

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
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The internet cannot stop talking about Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves' big brawl at a club and Yaya Mayweather has jokes about it.

Rapper Dess Dior and Lil Baby's ex, Jayda Cheaves, are the talk of the town right now in pop culture and hip-hop circles. If you didn't hear, both ladies were involved in a massive brawl at a club following a Mariah the Scientist concert in Atlanta that Dior also performed at.

Footage from the fight quickly went viral and heading into this new week, folks are still trying to figure out what caused it to go down. Others though are simply enjoying the content and talking about it just for kicks.

One of the people is Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya Mayweather. The Shade Room caught her reaction on Twitter and its quite humorous.

Her tweet mainly focused in on Dess Dior, who threw some nasty bows at someone in the clip. Seeing as her father is one of the greatest boxers ever, Yaya likened Dior's fighting chops to her pop's.

"Dess was in the club straight walking s**t down… ok dess mayweather [laughing emojis]," she joked.

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Dess Dior & Jayda Cheaves Night Club Fight

It's unclear how long this skirmish actually was, but with the evidence we have, Dess Dior really does hold her own here. Unfortunately for Jayda Cheaves, she was on the wrong end of things.

As you'll see in the video above, she was getting pinned down by a man while the madness ensued. He looks to be a bodyguard of some sort, so maybe he was holding her back from making things worse.

However, at the same time, she looked to be in serious pain.

As it stands today, it doesn't appear that Dior or Cheaves have addressed the fight directly. Interestingly, though, the latter did post her and the artist vibing in the car. It's unclear if this footage was from before or after the fight, though.

For the most part, it seems folks think Cheaves and Dior were fighting back together, rather than battling each other. That makes sense given the aforementioned post from the entrepreneur.

Some are claiming that Cheaves' ex-friend, Emily Huff, was on the receiving end of Dior or the former's wrath. But that remains a rumor for now. You may remember Huff's name from the Ari Fletcher-Lil Baby sleeping rumors. Then, she accused Cheaves of backdooring her so she could shoot her shot with the rapper.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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