Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Rumors That She Shaded Lil Baby's Alleged New Girlfriend

Lil Baby just sidestepped a gun charge, but he has some other social media narratives to handle now. This relates to his alleged new flame, a nurse by the name of Kiya K, and how his previous partner Jayda Cheaves (with whom he shares a child) allegedly shaded her. Here's how the story went: on September 26, Kiya posted some birthday snaps. She showed off Chanel bags, Hermes sandals, and more gifts amid a lot of decorations, and many of Baby's fans were in her comments section to further fuel speculation around their alleged link. Before Kiya turned comments off, though, she did like the following comment: "Oh Lil Baby done up the scoreeeee okayyy!!! Baby fine & she’s an RN. Oh u deserve everything Ms. mamas."

Then, fans unearthed a picture of Lil Baby's ex Jayda Cheaves from 2022 in which she shares practically the same outfit that Kiya K wore in a March Instagram post from this year. In addition, fans speculated that Cheaves shaded Kiya online by posting a picture of her designer handbags after Kiya posted her birthday haul. But on the Act Normal podcast, her cohost and friend Dess Dior asked Cheaves the following: "In your new recent post about Chanel, were you being shady towards that other girl?" "No," she answered, and the lie detector determined that she wasn't lying.

Jayda Cheaves Denies Shading Lil Baby's Alleged New Flame

"Did you make the post because of her set-up?" Dess Dior followed up. "I made that post for me and me only because I now like Hermes. That's my go-to brand. That’s all I’ve been buying. You see the f***ing material," Lil Baby's ex girlfriend answered. Also, in an October 5 IG post, Jayda Cheaves also denied that she ever followed Kiya K on social media. "I never followed her," she replied to a fan. "She wore and supported my brand. I love all my customers."