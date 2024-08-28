Jayda Cheaves Disgusted By People Making Inappropriate Assumptions About Her Child

Jayda Cheaves is sick of the weirdos.

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have a son named Loyal Armani, who is five years old. Overall, Cheaves is very proud of her son, and has never shied away from posting him on social media. However, there are some people out there who are dead set on making horrible comments about the kid. He is just five years old, yet somehow, some people out there think it is okay to make assumptions about the sexuality of a child. Quite simply, they need to be on some sort of government list.

With that being said, it is clear that Cheaves is aware of the comments, and unsurprisingly, they disturb her greatly. While speaking on The Act Normal Pod, Cheaves noted that it is beyond weird for people to make comments about her son. Moreover, she revealed that she is praying for those people. Needless to say, she is taking the high road in the situation, which is probably for the best. When it comes to the internet, it is almost impossible to win people over.

Jayda Cheaves Addresses The Weirdos

Over on The Shade Room, fans took Cheaves' side. After all, taking the opposite side would make you look beyond bizarre. "She loves her son, I wish people leave that lil boy alone," one person wrote. "Whyyyy is ANYONE speculating about a 5 year olds sexuality?? Leave him alone smh. Some people are so weird," wrote another. Some questioned whether or not this needed to be addressed at all. It is a valid question, although it is clear that Cheaves just wanted to defend her son.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Why do you think so many people think it is okay to make comments about children like this? What is it going to take for that kind of behavior to stop? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...