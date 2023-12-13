Jayda Cheaves' New Haircut Gets Roasted By Her Own Son

It's not the first time Jayda's son has left fans laughing.

Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Concert Featuring Latto &amp; Quavo

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby's son Loyal is already known for some of the hilarious videos he appears in online. Like many other celebrity children who become famous on social media, Loyal is ready to say whatever is on his mind. In a recent video making the rounds online, he has some hilarious words for Jayda following her new short haircut. The adorable clip left fans making some weird observations about the young child though.

In a Snapchat video Cheaves shared earlier this week, she asks Loyal what his first impression of her new haircut was when they Facetimed. He doesn't hold anything back, saying that his first impression was that it looked "disgusting." Thankfully, ever the sweetheart, he clarified that once he saw it in person he thought it looked pretty. Strangely, many took to the comments to claim that he was spending too much time with his mother and acting too feminine as a result. Check out the video and some of the more unhinged fan responses below.

Jayda Cheaves' Son Calls Her Haircut "Disgusting"

In the comments some of the sharper fans pointed out the absurdity of many reactions to the video. "The comments towards his sexuality is sickening! Because he’s not rapping n carrying a toy Draco he’s gay? He’s a KID !! Tf wrong with y’all," one of the top comments reads. "Y’all ain’t even take y’all kids to school yet & y’all feed them pop tarts for breakfast.. & half y’all phone bills on payment arrangements… but y’all on here with morning breath worried about a well kept child," another comment reads calling out responses directly.

Last month, a different video made the rounds of Jayda having a pretty good time in Dubai. She may have had too good of a time as the clip also featured her losing a shoe and falling over while on her way home. In a video shared to Twitter earlier this year, Loyal once again made waves. He tried the viral mystery drink challenge and cracked fans up with his dramatic reactions to things like soy sauce and cranberry juice. What do you think of the hilarious and adorable new video of Jayda Cheaves and her son Loyal? Let us know in the comment section below.

