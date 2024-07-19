Jayda Cheaves Addresses Backlash For Partially Nude Ad Featuring Children

According to Cheaves, she wanted to inspire other women to feel "beautiful."

Earlier today, Jayda Cheaves took to Instagram to unveil a new promotional video for her latest Waydamin swimwear launch. Unfortunately, however, it hasn't been well received. The video shows Cheaves lying on her stomach on a beach, and taking off her swimsuit top. Eventually, two young boys come and steal the top, and she then runs into the ocean wearing nothing but a pair of swim bottoms.

The video left commenters confused, and criticizing Cheaves for featuring children in the risqué ad. "Not butt naked with the kids," one Instagram user writes. "You don’t have to be a genius to know that this would be received poorly, cause why are you naked and your son is in this video? Like what made you think this would be okay?" another wonders.

Jayda Cheaves Defends Herself Amid Criticism

Cheaves took to her comments section to clear things up, emphasizing that the children weren't on set for any actual nudity. "I am the brand.. & the kids were NOWHERE on set after we filmed their scene OBVIOUSLY," she wrote. "Why use somebody else kid when none of this is LITERAL and my son lives to be in front of a camera. It was only right to incorporate him."

In another comment, Cheaves insisted that she had no ill intentions, and was simply trying to convey an inspiring message to other women. "I just want anyone commenting to KNOW it's nothing weird or ill about this video we ACTED out to leave a message and promote my latest launch," she explained. "Which inspires every woman to feel BEAUTIFUL, FEARLESS, and ACCEPTED WITHIN no matter what." What do you think of Jayda Cheaves' new promotional video? What about her response to backlash for being around kids partially naked? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.