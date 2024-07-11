Jayda Cheaves Accused Of Going Too Far With Her BBL: "It's Falling Off The Bone"

Jayda's "Grind Pretty" Cover Release Dinner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Jayda Cheaves attends Jayda's "Grind Pretty" Cover Release Dinner on January 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
BBL's continue to be highly debated.

Jayda Cheaves is someone who has the tendency to cause a stir online from time to time. Cheaves is the ex of Lil Baby, whom she shares a child with. Overall, she is someone who has branched out and become an entrepreneur in her own right. However, sometimes, her social media posts will get fans talking, for one reason or another. Last night, that was certainly the case as Cheaves took to Instagram with a video of herself frolicking on the beach.

Throughout this video, Cheaves' backside was on full display. As many pointed out, it appears as though she has a BBL. However, fans began to take issue with how exaggerated her Brazilian Butt Lift looks. If you've seen the discourse around BBL's, you would know that many are starting to grow tired of the look. In fact, Erica Banks went viral just a few months ago after her BBL proved to be too much for some fans to handle.

Jayda Cheaves On The Beach

"It's falling off the bone literally," one person wrote. "That shit never gonna sit right with me in the future they gonna look back on this era and laugh at how stupid this looked but also hopefully teach the newer generation why self love is necessary," said another. Many of the other comments suggested that Jayda Cheaves and other are simply going too far with their BBLs. For now, it seems like this discourse probably won't be dying down, anytime soon.

Let us know how you feel about the comments made about Cheaves, down below. Do you believe that the BBL craze is really that big of a deal? Why do you think so many people online have become opposed to body modifications? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
