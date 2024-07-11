Jayda Cheaves Accused Of Going Too Far With Her BBL: "It's Falling Off The Bone"

BBL's continue to be highly debated.

Jayda Cheaves is someone who has the tendency to cause a stir online from time to time. Cheaves is the ex of Lil Baby, whom she shares a child with. Overall, she is someone who has branched out and become an entrepreneur in her own right. However, sometimes, her social media posts will get fans talking, for one reason or another. Last night, that was certainly the case as Cheaves took to Instagram with a video of herself frolicking on the beach.

Throughout this video, Cheaves' backside was on full display. As many pointed out, it appears as though she has a BBL. However, fans began to take issue with how exaggerated her Brazilian Butt Lift looks. If you've seen the discourse around BBL's, you would know that many are starting to grow tired of the look. In fact, Erica Banks went viral just a few months ago after her BBL proved to be too much for some fans to handle.

Jayda Cheaves On The Beach

"It's falling off the bone literally," one person wrote. "That shit never gonna sit right with me in the future they gonna look back on this era and laugh at how stupid this looked but also hopefully teach the newer generation why self love is necessary," said another. Many of the other comments suggested that Jayda Cheaves and other are simply going too far with their BBLs. For now, it seems like this discourse probably won't be dying down, anytime soon.