Erica Banks Seems To Defend Her Controversial BBL Against The Haters At The BET Awards

BYGabriel Bras Nevares410 Views
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Erica Banks attends Welcome To ColleGrove: A Theatrical Album Visual Presentation on November 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Erica Banks' cosmetic procedures and previous statements on BBLs and other enhancements have gotten her in hot water.

Erica Banks spoke to The Shade Room at BET's media house for their awards show last night (Sunday, June 30), and her thoughts on body positivity have many claiming that she clapped back at people hating on her BBL. "Of course. First of all, when it comes to comments, y'all... Please," she began her remarks. "Don't waste your whole life looking at comments, you know? When I first came into this whole world, you know, it was hard for me to kind of not look at comments. 'Cause I was new to it, you know?

"But over time, I was just like, 'I'm never going to see these people,'" Erica Banks went on. "I can't allow, you know, this app to upset me and hurt my feelings. So, you know, that would just be my best advice to that. And as far as, you know, body positivity... Do you, girl, you know? I'm doing me, you know? They just getting mad at me 'cause, I mean... Sorry y'all, sorry y'all. You crazy, you are so crazy. I'm sorry, my n***a, that my choice upset y'all. But you know how it be," she concluded after giving the camera a little spin at the behest of interviewer Jade Ashley, TSR's social media editor.

Erica Banks Speaks On Body Positivity

However, Erica Banks also has to deal with some pushback in other areas, such as her notion that she could beat Megan Thee Stallion in a freestyle battle. While there is no surefire answer here, a lot of fans pointed to Banks' old tweets about the Houston femcee as an indicator that she is actually more of an admirer than a combatant. After all, she labeled Meg as her "alter ego." Maybe they will settle this debate one day.

Meanwhile, the "ON HIS FACE" femcee will probably continue to live her best life and laugh at the haters in the process while encouraging her fans. She's the one who proposed the Megan Thee Stallion battle, so if she's all for it, that would be an interesting competition. Erica Banks may not have all the answers, but she tries to make her truth clear at every opportunity. Take this advice and do what you please with it; she doesn't mind.

