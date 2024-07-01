Erica Banks Seems To Defend Her Controversial BBL Against The Haters At The BET Awards

Erica Banks' cosmetic procedures and previous statements on BBLs and other enhancements have gotten her in hot water.

Erica Banks spoke to The Shade Room at BET's media house for their awards show last night (Sunday, June 30), and her thoughts on body positivity have many claiming that she clapped back at people hating on her BBL. "Of course. First of all, when it comes to comments, y'all... Please," she began her remarks. "Don't waste your whole life looking at comments, you know? When I first came into this whole world, you know, it was hard for me to kind of not look at comments. 'Cause I was new to it, you know?

"But over time, I was just like, 'I'm never going to see these people,'" Erica Banks went on. "I can't allow, you know, this app to upset me and hurt my feelings. So, you know, that would just be my best advice to that. And as far as, you know, body positivity... Do you, girl, you know? I'm doing me, you know? They just getting mad at me 'cause, I mean... Sorry y'all, sorry y'all. You crazy, you are so crazy. I'm sorry, my n***a, that my choice upset y'all. But you know how it be," she concluded after giving the camera a little spin at the behest of interviewer Jade Ashley, TSR's social media editor.

Erica Banks Speaks On Body Positivity

However, Erica Banks also has to deal with some pushback in other areas, such as her notion that she could beat Megan Thee Stallion in a freestyle battle. While there is no surefire answer here, a lot of fans pointed to Banks' old tweets about the Houston femcee as an indicator that she is actually more of an admirer than a combatant. After all, she labeled Meg as her "alter ego." Maybe they will settle this debate one day.