Erica Banks Flexes Her New Derriere Again In NSFW Single "ON HIS FACE"

The self-proclaimed Flow Queen is back.

Throughout the career of Texas rapper Erica Banks, she has shown that she is not shy about her assets. This continues to be more and more common for the female rap community to be more out there. The saying "sex sells" rings true still, as every time she drops, the number of clicks is always massive. Even though her and a lot of other stars are capitalizing on this, it has not come without criticism. Many were already aware of Erica having a BBL, and most were praising her for how it looked. However, she went back for another round and fans were confused. But Erica Banks is showing that could not care less, as she twerks up a storm in the visuals for her new single, "ON HIS FACE".

This one of several releases for the 25-year-old over the last seven months or so. A good chunk of the tracks has been YouTube exclusive. Only "ON HIS FACE" and "I Ain't Fresh" --the song about the viral meme-- are on streaming platforms. Erica Banks has mostly been doing just fine with the freestyles, but both of these songs could be possible singles for an LP down the line. That of course is just speculation, but it might be time for her to drop an album.

Despite it being nearly a year since Real Rap B****, Erica could reward herself nicely, especially given where she is at right now. "ON HIS FACE" is already doing well on YT, pulling in over 170,000 views in three days. Whether you want to knock her for being overtly sexual in her music is up to you. But we see this as a prime opportunity for the Flow Queen to cash out.