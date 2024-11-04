Erica Banks Has The Internet Disgusted For Throwing Her Controversial BBL Back On A Fan

It's safe to say that the internet has reached a consensus on the Texas rapper's surgery.

Overall, there aren't a lot of folks out there that jive with Erica Banks. That's not to say she has hardly any either. She's built herself up a lot in the hip-hop world over the last couple of years thanks to some big singles and she's not slowing down. But many out there don't see that angle. You could argue that a lot of that is shrouded in her confident personality and the decisions she has made outside of music. One of those is definitely the second round of surgery she had done. The internet has felt that her first BBL was more than enough, and many were dubbing it one of the most natural-looking procedures they've ever seen.

However, she went against all of those compliments and did what she felt was right. From an outsider's perspective, it's been the complete opposite and she's been dragged relentlessly ever since. To her credit, Erica Banks has never wavered or reconsidered her decision. The Texas femcee has displayed it on many public occasions, proudly we may add. That happened again at one her recent performances in which one fan got to see her BBL up close and personal. She twerked on him as he sat on a chair front and center while the crowd went wild. The concertgoer seemed to enjoy the display, but unsurprisingly, the same cannot be said for the rest of the internet.

The Erica Banks Fan Seemed To Love It At Least?

"Well she definitely got more than her money’s worth, I’ll tell ya that 🥴" one fan writes with assumed disgust. "Anyone else face scrunched up? 🥴" another similarly adds. Others were making references to the SpongeBob SquarePants character Squidward, writing, "When squidward ate all the krabby patties in the vault 😂" However, there were some taking it there, claiming that Erica will soon regret her BBL. "Her removal journey will start in about 5 years." The most likely scenario will be that Erica will continue to press forward regardless of the critique. She's more than used to it now and we her the best going forward.