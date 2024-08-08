Erica Banks Proudly Displays Her Controversial BBL Much To The Chagrin Of Her Haters

Erica Banks is doing her thing.

Erica Banks is an artist who has caught some flack from the internet over the years. Overall, this is par for the course when you are an artist. If you end up getting posted by aggregator pages, those commenters will eat you alive. Although this has been the case for Banks, she has never shied away from being unapologetically herself. If the haters are going to go after her for something, you can be sure that she will clap back by doubling down.

One thing that Banks has gotten a little bit of heat for as of late has been her BBL. The artist was criticized for having an "exaggerated" BBL that could create warped body standards for other women. Others simply felt like the BBL trend was getting out of hand and that Banks was an example of this. Whatever the case may be, it is pretty clear that Banks does not care what those folks have to say. Overall, she made that crystal clear as she showed off her assets in the video below.

Erica Banks Catches Some Heat

As you can imagine, the comments on The Neighborhood Talk were not particularly kind. But again, Erica Banks probably won't be losing any sleep over this. She understands the game, and she plays it well. Only time will tell whether or not Banks addresses some of these haters directly. Based on her recent activities on social media, it seems like she is thriving, regardless.