Erica Banks Details “Excruciating” Recovery From Second BBL

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Erica Banks attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
According to Erica Banks, she was in pain for several months after her procedure.

Erica Banks has been making plenty of headlines in recent months, due in part to her cosmetic procedures. The rapper underwent her second BBL late last year, which sparked a major debate among social media users. She began receiving hate from those claiming she took her enhancements too far, though she appears to be unfazed by the criticism.

While Banks isn't paying haters any mind, she did decide to open up about some of the downsides of the procedure during a recent interview. She told B High ATL that the recovery came with a lot of pain, which took several months to go away. Banks recalled preparing for surgery by watching videos of others getting it done, which scared her.

Read More: Erica Banks Keeps Egging On Renni Rucci Beef By Clowning Her Baby's Name

Erica Banks Reflects On Recovering From Her Second BBL

Ultimately, however, she still decided to go through with the surgery because she felt the reward would outweigh the risk. "The healing process and going through it, like, the first day until you're healed is hell," she explained. "Probably the worst pain I've ever experienced in my whole life... The first day, I passed out." Banks went on, recalling the months after her surgery. "The pain is just excruciating, you know, cuz the inside of your body is like brutalized," she said. "It took a while. I probably didn't stop hurting all the way until like April, and I got my surgery in December. I just stopped hurting in April."

Banks continued, noting that while her backside does feel heavy at times, she's not yet struggling with any back pain. What do you think of Erica Banks opening up about her painful recovery from her second BBL? Are you surprised that the procedure took such a major toll on her body? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Erica Banks Doesn't Want To Hear The Hate On "H*e Please"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...