Erica Banks Details “Excruciating” Recovery From Second BBL

According to Erica Banks, she was in pain for several months after her procedure.

Erica Banks has been making plenty of headlines in recent months, due in part to her cosmetic procedures. The rapper underwent her second BBL late last year, which sparked a major debate among social media users. She began receiving hate from those claiming she took her enhancements too far, though she appears to be unfazed by the criticism.

While Banks isn't paying haters any mind, she did decide to open up about some of the downsides of the procedure during a recent interview. She told B High ATL that the recovery came with a lot of pain, which took several months to go away. Banks recalled preparing for surgery by watching videos of others getting it done, which scared her.

Erica Banks Reflects On Recovering From Her Second BBL

Ultimately, however, she still decided to go through with the surgery because she felt the reward would outweigh the risk. "The healing process and going through it, like, the first day until you're healed is hell," she explained. "Probably the worst pain I've ever experienced in my whole life... The first day, I passed out." Banks went on, recalling the months after her surgery. "The pain is just excruciating, you know, cuz the inside of your body is like brutalized," she said. "It took a while. I probably didn't stop hurting all the way until like April, and I got my surgery in December. I just stopped hurting in April."