Erica Banks Doesn't Want To Hear The Hate On "H*e Please"

Erica Banks may be the most confident femcee in the game today. It seems that every track she puts out sees her quieting the haters in some capacity. In this case, Erica Banks is tired of hearing the chatter around her abilities to make it in music on "H*e Please". Additionally, she's calling out all the fake rapper's out there who really have little to no talent. "Where you at b****? Come and start yo verse / He lookin at da p**** that ain’t art that’s thirst". This could certainly be a controversial set of bars to some people. That is especially true for the people out there who think she's diminishing her value by continuing to get work done on her rear end. That certainly still is a major talking point around Erica, and it will probably never stop.
For Erica Banks, "H*e Please" looks to be a single for her forthcoming EP, Cocky On Purpose 2. According to the press release for this track, there is no release date for the tape available just yet. All we know is that it's coming later this year. There's a good chance that this record is the fourth teaser, as "I Ain't Fresh", "ON HIS FACE", and "Extra" are the only other songs to be put on her DSP pages. The Texas native has put out a host of freestyles over previous big-name instrumentals. But a lot of them remain on YouTube only. Speaking of samples, "H*e Please" is another track that flips a classic. Here, Erica takes the piano key melody from The Game and 50 Cent's "How We Do" and makes pretty light work of it. Give the new single a spin below.