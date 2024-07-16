Erica Banks & Big Boogie Are Unapologetically Ignorant On "Extra"

Erica will presumably include this track on her upcoming and unnamed EP that is also awaiting a release date.

Erica Banks might be making more headlines for her controversial cosmetic surgeries and comments, but those ignoring her rap skills are sorely mistaken. The DeSoto, Texas Flow Queen has a knack for penning catchy melodies and lyrics and is one hell of run currently. These last several months especially, she has been doing a lot of her damage over on the YouTube side of things. Whether it be her multitude of freestyles over classic beats or the loosies, each kind of song manages to rake in lots of ears and eyeballs. Some of those releases have trickled over to streaming platforms, including "I Ain't Fresh" and "ON HIS FACE". Now Erica Banks has another with "Extra".

The "Buss It" MC seems to prefer to work alone. But on "Extra", she is pairing up with one of the many Memphis talents, Big Boogie. This track obviously has a lot of Southern hip-hop and trap elements, especially on the delivery side of things. Both of their deep cadences compliment the thick kicks and bass well as they brag about their lavish lifestyles. Banks and Boogie are totally ignoring the haters on this one too, so this collab simply oozes tons of cockiness. You can check out "Extra" and its music video with the link below.

"Extra"- Erica Banks & Big Boogie

Quotable Lyrics:

I feel like poppin it, for no reason
I'm like who getting taxed today
They think a n**** be paying for all of this s*** so I brought out them racks today
I'm showin my a**, literally
So you know I want that today
I got da baddest lil body since I got it touched

