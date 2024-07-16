Kendrick Lamar Eclipses Drake In Monthly Spotify Listeners Following Success Of "Not Like Us"

Next up for Kendrick is Eminem.

Kendrick Lamar can notch another one in win column against Drake as he now has more monthly Spotify listeners. The NFR Podcast shared a side-by-side comparison of their accounts on the DSP giant and the proof is all there. While Kendrick is now in front of his Canadian foe, it is not by an astonishing amount. As you can see, the Compton kid is only ahead by 29,032. But at the end of the day, it is a higher number, and it is still an incredible feat. Especially because Drake is almost always at the top when it comes to rappers with the most monthlies.

However, with Kendrick surpassing him, this now makes him the second-highest MC in this category. The only other artist ahead of Kung Fu Kenny is Eminem. Overall, it makes sense because the Detroit spitter just put out The Death of Slim Shady over the weekend. The album is projected to sell around 300,000 units and should be a chart topper. Sure, Kendrick is coming off the rousing music video for his nail-in-the-coffin diss track, "Not Like Us".

Kendrick Eeks By Drake In Spotify Listeners By Just Tens Of Thousands

But with Slim Shady already having a sizeable advantage in monthly listeners prior to that, it is clear that Lamar might have to drop something else to take the crown. There is a rumor that he may release a new album in the fall, but we will have to wait and see. Currently, Em is at a whopping 84.2 million, which is good enough for eighth in the entire world. Lamar is at 13, while Drake is not too far back at 14.

