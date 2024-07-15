Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Eminem still manages to pull in big numbers.

It seems like no matter what, Eminem manages to pull in a massive wave of listeners. Obviously, though, when you have had as much commercial and critical success as Slim Shady has, it makes sense. He is undoubtedly a top 10 to five rapper of all-time to a lot of fans of the genre and his massive following also backs those rankings. Over this past weekend, the legendary Detroit MC laid out his presumed final body of work as the aforementioned alter ego and it has been quite divisive overall. There are a lot of fans of the record, but there are some that still view him as corny. Even with that, Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady is looking to have a huge first week sales wise.

According to a recent IG post from Our Generation Music, it is projected to move over 300,000 copies. That should almost assuredly be enough for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200. We say almost because Taylor Swift is still at number one for the 11th straight week with The Tortured Poets Department. Even if Eminem does not manage to dethrone the current queen of pop, it will still be a tremendous accomplishment, especially at this point.

Eminem Is Slated To Have The Biggest First Week Of Any Rapper In 2024

We can safely bet that not many 50 or older rappers are still drawing in this big of an audience. But the reason it will still be impressive is because it will be the biggest debut for any rap album this year. It will overthrow respective records from Metro Boomin and Future, 21 Savage, and Yeat, all of whom are the biggest rappers/producers in the current state of rap. It just goes to show how dominant Eminem still is almost three decades later.