F1 Team Uses Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Snippet In New Promo Video

Mercedes has their ear to the streets.

The world is still waiting on Kendrick Lamar to drop new music. The Compton set the world on fire with "Not Like Us" and its accompanying video. Those who watched closely, though, know that Dot played a snippet of an unreleased song at the beginning of the video. The snippet was wildly catchy, and featured a sample of a classic 80s single. It's been months without any update on the snippet, but that didn't stop the Mercedes F1 team from using it to their advantage. The team weaved the snippet into a social media promo for their drivers.

The video, which was posted on Instagram, sees the Mercedes F1 team in action while Lamar raps. It's a pretty slick melding of sight and sound. It may seem a bit random, combining racing with rap, but there's actually a precedent with regards to Kendrick Lamar. Lewis Hamilton, the star driver on Mercedes, posed for a photoshoot in on October 14. The photoshoot saw the driver pose sitting down, front of a white and red flag. It was a striking pose on its own merits, but what really caught fans off guard is the tribute that was being paid to Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar Teased The Song In His Last Video

Hamilton's pose and color scheme was a direct reference to Lamar's Super Bowl announcement video. The Compton rapper confirmed he was playing the 2025 Halftime Show by posing with a football and sitting in front of a white and red flag. The irony is that Lewis Hamilton was actually linked to Kendrick Lamar's opponent, Drake, during the start of the beef. Fans discovered that the F1 superstar followed Drake on Instagram, and criticized him for seemingly siding with the 6 God over Kung-Fu Kenny.