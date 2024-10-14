Ab-Soul May Have Dissed Drake's Associate, Chubbs, During A New Funk Flex Freestyle

Fans are loving Ab-Soul's latest freestyle.

Ab-Soul joined Funkmaster Flex‘s radio show on Monday to perform a new freestyle, which may be referencing Drake's friend, Chubbs. On the show, he rapped over the beat from Big L‘s freestyle on The Stretch & Bobbito Show in 1998 while possibly referencing one of the OVO associate's recent social media posts.

When Hot 97 shared the freestyle on YouTube, fans expressed their love for the effort in the comments section ."NY loves you Soul! God bless your journey always!" one user wrote. Another posted: "Nice, hella short. Which was to the point and dope. Hope no ish comes out negative for this man. The industry is wild lol." As caught by HipHopDX, however, other fans noticed that it appears Soul may have been dissing Drake's OVO affiliate Chubbs when he rapped: “Actions speak loud but so does moments of silence.” Last week, Chubbs posted a series of selfies on Instagram with the caption: "Actions Speak Louder Than Words. Y’all Boys Talk To Much.”

Ab-Soul Attends The TDE Pool Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Isaiah Rashad attend the TDE Pool Party at a private residence on July 18, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Both Soul and Chubbs have weighed in on the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) back in July, Soul referenced Lamar's diss track, "6:16 in LA." He wrote: “GOD… my confession is yours!!! But, who am I if I don’t go to War? There’s opportunity when livin wit loss. I discover myself when I fall short... This was not a rap battle. It was scripture.” Chubbs, on the other hand, has dissed Lamar in posts online throughout the year as well. He once referred to him as a “little boy” who “knows better" than to take on OVO.

Ab-Soul Freestyles For Funk Flex