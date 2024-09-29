Kembe X & Ab-Soul Tackle Duality On New Single "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT": Stream

Kembe X and Ab-Soul are two birds of a TDE feather.

Quotable Lyrics Aye, so many styles and too many swag, I make it look simple, Aye, she like vibe, so she let me crash, that make me a cymbal, Hit from the back, heard she look happy, that’s back dimples, Eat her for dinner, she f**k with the toys, she brought some utensils

If you're looking for more from Kembe X, we'd recommend the gorgeous single " More Than Never " to kick your journey off. Conversely, you can start here by finding "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT" on your preferred streaming service or by checking out its music video below. Down there, you can also find the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track. As always, come back to HNHH for more of the best new music drops around the clock.

Also, the light trap drums embody that duality as well, and the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-bred MC goes into this theme through confident bars and a simple chorus. Ab-Soul doubles down on Kembe X's themes with his trademark wit, with a particular martial law line that might resonate with fans of a certain Detroit hip-hop legend. It's Kembe's latest link-up with TDE after " Rolling Stoned " with Isaiah Rashad and Hippie Sabotage. Also, it seems like Soulo will come back with a new album very soon , which is very exciting news for rap fans. Maybe we will hear them team up again on another record in the future...

TDE affiliate Kembe X is continuing the label's many great related releases in 2024 thanks to his new single "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT" featuring Ab-Soul . Whereas the " DEATH & TAXXXES " rapper employs a more measured delivery, Soulo contrasts and complements it perfectly with a more passionate delivery. On top of that, the instrumental itself sounds quite emblematic of its title, with a slightly muffled string sample that is as luxurious as it is understated.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.