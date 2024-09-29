Kembe X & Ab-Soul Tackle Duality On New Single "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT": Stream

TDE affiliate Kembe X is continuing the label's many great related releases in 2024 thanks to his new single "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT" featuring Ab-Soul. Whereas the "DEATH & TAXXXES" rapper employs a more measured delivery, Soulo contrasts and complements it perfectly with a more passionate delivery. On top of that, the instrumental itself sounds quite emblematic of its title, with a slightly muffled string sample that is as luxurious as it is understated.
Also, the light trap drums embody that duality as well, and the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-bred MC goes into this theme through confident bars and a simple chorus. Ab-Soul doubles down on Kembe X's themes with his trademark wit, with a particular martial law line that might resonate with fans of a certain Detroit hip-hop legend. It's Kembe's latest link-up with TDE after "Rolling Stoned" with Isaiah Rashad and Hippie Sabotage. Also, it seems like Soulo will come back with a new album very soon, which is very exciting news for rap fans. Maybe we will hear them team up again on another record in the future...
If you're looking for more from Kembe X, we'd recommend the gorgeous single "More Than Never" to kick your journey off. Conversely, you can start here by finding "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT" on your preferred streaming service or by checking out its music video below. Down there, you can also find the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track. As always, come back to HNHH for more of the best new music drops around the clock.
Kembe X's "INTROVERTED EXTROVERT" With Ab-Soul: Stream & Watch The Music Video
Quotable Lyrics
Aye, so many styles and too many swag, I make it look simple,
Aye, she like vibe, so she let me crash, that make me a cymbal,
Hit from the back, heard she look happy, that’s back dimples,
Eat her for dinner, she f**k with the toys, she brought some utensils