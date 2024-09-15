Kembe X Starts Another Roll Out With Release Of "DEATH & TAXXXES"

Kembe X is looking to go for a more laid-back and go-with-the-flow kind of energy for his next endeavor. On the California raised rapper's X account he hinted at this very direction. "This project i’m rolling out is all fun music there’s little gems in there. But for the most part it is the sound of me LETTING GO & HAVING FUN‼️". Also he had another announcement to make. "DEATH & TAXXXES” TONIGHT". This seems to be step two for this next project's roll out, as the Illinois born artist already dropped the potential lead single back in late August. That would be "iNDIFFERENT" with the equally engaging Zelooperz. As of now, there doesn't seem to be a release date or really anything else that's known other than these two probable lead off tracks.

However, we can update on what Kembe X has been up to as of late. It's been a little bit since we've covered new material as the last song we got to was "Rolling Stoned" with Isaiah Rashad and Hippie Sabotage. Since that November 2023 track, he went on to drop off "Shallow", another collab with the latter, and feature for Yakiyn's "TOP FLO" single. Furthermore, Kembe ended his five-year project drought with Sleep Paralysis back in mid-March. That was an entire combo deal with Hippie Sabotage which spanned 10 songs. Now, with that catching up out of the way, what is "DEATH & TAXXES" sounding like? It's almost got a bit of Baby Keem to it with the way that Kembe is delivering his flows. They are a bit loopy and dizzying and the production switches up quite a bit for the track being just 1:50. See what he's laying down with "DEATH & TAXXXES" down below.