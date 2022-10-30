Kembe X is part of the cast of underground rappers who are taking things in a more abstract, lyrically driven direction. Fans of Earl Sweatshirt, Black Star, or even admirers of Kendrick Lamar’s introspection will likely enjoy “More Than Never,” the latest single from the Illinois-born rapper following “Duh!” back in February. He’s also getting ready to release an EP in December and his full-length label debut sometime next year.

Raised in Los Angeles, Kembe’s work often brings in more of that California breeze and gentle sunsets into his sound, rather than borrowing more from the g-funk and musical extravagance that is often associated with the state’s sound. On “More Than Never,” Kembe X uses quiet hand drums, a beautiful flute melody, gently strummed and effect-heavy guitar chords, warm bass, and incredibly soulful vocal melodies to create a lush bed of instrumentation for his verses. The track feels wonderfully layered, pensive, and calming.

sometimes, between all the hard work and strategy u gotta BELIVE real extra hard that this shit gon work too. — liveforever kembe 🦅 (@KEMBE_X) October 19, 2022

On the lyrical end of things, Kembe X sings on the chorus about the drugs and guns being harder and louder than ever, potentially a reference to how one thinks fame can heal those wounds, but it often accentuates them. The song itself is a recognition and exploration of that conflict, whether it manifests in his life as a Black man or his career as an artist.

The L.A. rapper spits earnestly about therapy, suppressed childhood traumas, looking for love in all the wrong places, and going through identity crises. It’s quite a somber track, and it can sound defeatist on first impact, but soon enough the track’s tranquil atmosphere re-contextualizes the lyrical content.

“More Than Never” is one of the best tracks that Kembe has yet released, especially outside of the context of his mixtapes and albums. He’s been also going back into deeper corners of his catalog to revisit old ideas, such as this year’s single “Shoot Me Into Space,” which he wrote after Juice WRLD’s tragic passing in 2019. He also spit a verse over the “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” beat last year that saw him tap into the current rap wave a little more directly.

You can find Kembe X’s newest single on your preferred streaming service, and check out some quotable bars from “More Than Never” below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I look at my neighbor and see a threat to my plate,

How ever will my people find the unity we crave?

If my brother take form me, then that’s a slap to my face,

I imagine that’s the story behind every other grave