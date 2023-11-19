Kembe X Joins Forces With Isaiah Rashad & Hippie Sabotage On “Rolling Stoned”

Kembe X recently teamed up with Isaiah Rashad and Hippie Sabotage to drop an atmospheric new single, "Rolling Stoned." The mellow track features hard-hitting production and catchy lyrics, proving that sometimes, simple is just better. The performer took to social media to announce the exciting drop today, describing the track as "woozy" and "wavy." This recent collaboration follows Kembe X's latest track with Hippie Sabotage, "Pole Vaulting." The duo dropped the energetic single back in October.

The Chattanooga native's laid-back flow melds well with the relaxed beat and dreamy bars. Based on the look of the artist's comments section, the collab's already on its way to becoming a fan favorite, with commenters demanding that they join forces again in the future. They got together earlier this year for another mellow single, "The Basement" alongside REASON. It's been some time since listeners have heard a full-length project from Kembe X, with his last LP I Was Depressed Until I Made This arriving in 2019. Supporters hope, however, that this latest pair of drops signify that more is on the way.

Kembe X Ft. Isaiah Rashad & Hippie Sabotage - "Rolling Stoned"

Back in September, Kembe X teamed up with director Carlos Acosta to drop a hypnotic music video for his track, "SOBBIN WITH MY." Earlier this year, he unveiled another straightforward single, "HATE ME OR HATE ME," which also arrived with a creative visual. The Illinois-born rapper shows no signs of slowing down, and fans can't wait to hear more.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep it kosher, fresh and clean

What's that?

Love is dangerous, let it sting

What's that?

Brand new dreams, have you seen 'em?

What's that?

Rolling stoned, gather green

