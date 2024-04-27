Erica Banks And "I Ain't Fresh" Internet Meme Sensation Link Up For Rowdy Track & Music Video

Erica Banks has been putting on a clinic over the last few months, especially on YouTube. The DeSoto, Texas rapper and performer has been releasing raunchy and wild singles with accompanying twerk-filled music videos. Most of them have been renditions of previous hit rap songs from the likes of Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj. While there might be a lot of viewers due to the content of the visuals, Erica has sneakily proven that she has a style that is separating herself from the crowded pack of femcees. Over the weekend, Erica Banks dropped off another track on the platform called "I Ain't Fresh" and it is going quite viral.

One of the main reasons why is because of the song's title and music video. If you love keeping up with internet culture and memes, you will recognize a man wearing a striped baby blue Ralph Lauren polo shirt, blue jeans, and baby blue New Balance 574s. Your eyes are not deceiving you either, that is indeed the "I Ain't Fresh" man from the viral video that swept across all of social media. The original video was recorded by a couple of women outside of a Texas Whataburger. They ruthlessly roasted his fit, but now he is a star in the making.

Listen To "I Ain't Fresh" By Erica Banks

His name is Derrick Lambert, and he calls Arkansas home. Erica is definitely smart for this move because the video and song is still trending on YouTube. At the time of writing, it sits at number 42 with over 91,000 views. Throughout the hilarious video, Erica is twerking all over Derrick and it looks he is having an absolute ball. As for the song itself, she is rapping with tons of charisma, toxicity, and with a contagious nonchalance. The beat also seems to vaguely sample Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" by speeding up the instrumental. Check out "I Ain't Fresh" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "I Ain't Fresh" by Erica Banks? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think he should drop this song on streaming services, why or why not? Was it a genius move to bring on the "I Ain't Fresh" meme star?

