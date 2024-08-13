Erica Banks Keeps Egging On Renni Rucci Beef By Clowning Her Baby's Name

Their feud began on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," and Erica Banks made it clear that she could care less about what Rucci's baby's name is.

Erica Banks and Renni Rucci's beef began back during their Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta days, and it doesn't seem like it's letting up any time soon if the former has anything to say about it. Moreover, during a recent conversation, Banks basically clowned the "Bend It Over" femcee amid discussions about what she should name her baby. "You can name her... I don't give a f**k about what she names her," Erica remarked. "I don't even know why the f**k they asked me that. But I could honestly give less than a f**k about what they name that damn baby."

Of course, this doesn't really go at Renni Rucci directly, as plenty of readers could probably care less about what even their best friends name their children. But still, it's hard not to interpret some sort of shade with Erica Banks' strong words, or at the very least, making it very clear that the "H*e Please" rapper wants nothing to do with Rucci's personal life or coverage. We wonder if this is even a strong enough stance to respond to, although involving kids in tense situations rarely ends well. Maybe this will be the fuel for another spat or the more likely scenario instead, which is that it won't really amount to much.

Regardless, Erica Banks and Renni Rucci are doing their own thing these days and just focused on whatever it is they are the most busy with. For the former, it's been constant critiques of her BBL, something that she's shown off proudly and spoken about a lot in the past. For this sort of body image conversation, we know how toxic and superficial they can be on social media, so we don't blame Banks for her staunchness.

"Don't waste your whole life looking at comments, you know?" Erica Banks said about the negative backlash. "When I first came into this whole world, you know, it was hard for me to kind of not look at comments. 'Cause I was new to it, you know? But over time, I was just like, 'I'm never going to see these people.' I can't allow, you know, this app to upset me and hurt my feelings. So, you know, that would just be my best advice to that."