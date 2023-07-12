Recently, Erica Banks accused 1501 of owing her money in a snippet of her new track. “And they owe me some money, they greedy,” she’s heard saying in the song. Carl Crawford, CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment, quickly jumped on social media to refute her claims. “Erica not even making no money for me to take,” he said, taking shots at the rapper. He went on to explain that he believes Banks is only accusing him of being in debt to her due to his ongoing legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion over similar claims.

A new clip shared today shows the former pro baseball player further accusing Banks of making allegations simply because Meg did. “She do everything she do,” he claimed, “so she just thinks that this is another thing that she’s supposed to do.” He explained his thoughts, adding that he’s only “bashing his artists” because the accusations are costing him valuable business. “My business take a hit on some dumb sh*t,” he said.

Read More: Erica Banks Claims 1501 Owes Her Money In New Snippet

Carl Crawford Says Erica Banks’ Claims Are Costing Him Business

According to earlier reports, Crawford said “This is a good time to try to press the issue.” He added, “you think everybody will believe you because you know I’m going through this with Megan.” Social media users have jumped on Crawford amid his statements, with several calling him a “bad” businessman.

Crawford’s legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion has gotten ugly in the past, with both parties throwing shade at each other various times. Crawford even went so far as to post a photo with Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, on social media. He later issued somewhat of an apology to the rapper, calling the post a “mistake.” “I just got wrapped up in the whole scheme of things that was going on,” he explained. Crawford went on to say he’s “on nobody’s side with that.”

Read More: Carl Crawford Denies Owing Erica Banks Money

[Via]