Erica Banks Says She's Confident In Competing Against Megan Thee Stallion But Fans Aren't So Sure

"The ATL Agency Launch Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Erica Banks attends ATL Agency Launch at Truth Lounge on April 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Erica Banks thinks she could out freestyle Megan Thee Stallion.

Erica Banks says she's confident she'd beat Megan Thee Stallion in a freestyle competition. She discussed the idea during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk at Twogether Land after fans proposed the idea in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts, earlier this month. Both she and Megan have freestyled over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her."

"Everybody can do a freestyle on whatever beat they choose, but it's a big difference between me and you," she remarked. From there, they discussed her making an appearance at Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour and where her relationship with the rapper stands now.

Erica Banks Attends BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Erica Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/FilmMagic)

Despite the confidence, fans in the comments section weren't as sure she would win. "Right it’s a difference lol.. because Meg just sold out MSG and what are you doing?" one user remarked. Another added: "She can honestly rap, I like erica. but she walked in the industry being messy & still is. Even after she went through almost the same thing megan did with 1501. At least Build your fanbase before you try & come for someone who’s on a Larger scale." Check out Banks' full comments on the idea below.

Erica Banks On Going Against Megan Thee Stallion

The drama comes as Megan Thee Stallion has been preparing for the release of her next studio album. She's already released the singles, "Cobra", "Hiss", and "Boa." She hasn't revealed any further details about the project's release, but she'll be embarking on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, later this year to promote the new music. Be on the lookout for further updates on Erica Banks on HotNewHipHop.

