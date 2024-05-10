Erica Banks Thirsts Over 50 Cent And Fans Don't Blame Her

BYAlexander Cole399 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Hoop Dreams Celebrity Toy Drive And Celebrity Basketball Game
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Erica Banks attends the 5th Annual Hoop Dreams Celebrity Toy Drive and Celebrity Basketball Game at Sterling High School on December 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Erica Banks had to be honest.

Erica Banks is someone who has never shied away from speaking her mind on social media. Overall, she has taken this very same approach to her music, where she delivers fiery freestyles and some catchy tracks. She has been able to build up her fanbase quite a bit, and although some believe she has relied a bit too much on beef, others are just happy whenever she drops. She's a necessary voice in the rap game, and there is no doubt that she is carving out a nice lane for herself right now.

As it turns out, Banks might just have a crush on none other than rap legend 50 Cent. We know this because of a post she recently made on Twitter about the legendary rapper. "idkkkkk 50 Cent was looking real yummy last night.. I'll do him sum bad," she wrote with a laughing emoji. Needless to say, she is not playing around.

Read More: Erica Banks Flexes New Butterfly Neck Tattoo

Erica Banks Shoots Her Shot

Following this revelation, fans on The Neighborhood Talk were quick to agree with the artist. "Yea Curtis might be messy but he showl fine," one person wrote. "50 cent is fine tho ngl," said another. However, there were just as many people trying to tear Banks down by saying that she is not his type. Either way, 50 Cent is taken right now, so Banks will simply have to wait if she truly wants a shot with the music mogul. That said, we're sure the man is flattered to be thought of in that way.

Let us know what you think of Erica Banks and her music, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that 50 Cent is one of the most attractive rappers out? What is your favorite track from the rap legend? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Unblocks Erica Banks On Twitter

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Screenshot (82)MusicErica Banks Has Something To Prove On "Get Silly (Freestyle)," Twerks Up A Storm In Accompanying Visual2.3K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsMusicErica Banks Wants To Go Freestyle For Freestyle With Megan Thee Stallion1057
"The ATL Agency Launch PartyMusicErica Banks Slams 1501 Exec For Suggesting She Has Beef With Nicki Minaj1051
BET Awards 2022 ‚Äì Radio Remote Room - Day 2MusicErica Banks Flexes New Butterfly Neck Tattoo581