Erica Banks Thirsts Over 50 Cent And Fans Don't Blame Her

Erica Banks is someone who has never shied away from speaking her mind on social media. Overall, she has taken this very same approach to her music, where she delivers fiery freestyles and some catchy tracks. She has been able to build up her fanbase quite a bit, and although some believe she has relied a bit too much on beef, others are just happy whenever she drops. She's a necessary voice in the rap game, and there is no doubt that she is carving out a nice lane for herself right now.

As it turns out, Banks might just have a crush on none other than rap legend 50 Cent. We know this because of a post she recently made on Twitter about the legendary rapper. "idkkkkk 50 Cent was looking real yummy last night.. I'll do him sum bad," she wrote with a laughing emoji. Needless to say, she is not playing around.

Erica Banks Shoots Her Shot

Following this revelation, fans on The Neighborhood Talk were quick to agree with the artist. "Yea Curtis might be messy but he showl fine," one person wrote. "50 cent is fine tho ngl," said another. However, there were just as many people trying to tear Banks down by saying that she is not his type. Either way, 50 Cent is taken right now, so Banks will simply have to wait if she truly wants a shot with the music mogul. That said, we're sure the man is flattered to be thought of in that way.

