Erica Banks Wants To Go Freestyle For Freestyle With Megan Thee Stallion

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Erica Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Banks liked an idea that a fan dropped in the comments.

Erica Banks is no stranger to the medium of freestyling. Just earlier this year she used it to clap back at her haters by borrowing her own lines. When critics came for her "Get Silly" freestyle back in January she had all the right answers ready to go. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of her freestyle over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her" celebrating the fan reception of her performance. But in the comments a fan couldn't help but bring up someone else who also tried their hand at freestyling over the song.

That someone else is Megan Thee Stallion, who also dropped her take on the track to Instagram. "oh she must wanna go freestyle for freestyle?!? Nobody seeing erica" one of the top comments on Banks' post reads. She eventually pinned the comment to the post, essentially cosigning the sentiment expressed. In the comments of an Instagram post recapping the whole affair, fans debate who would come out on top. "Erica is talented & nobody could ever say different. However! She will always be the TEMU version of MEGAN" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Erica ate & won hands down!!! but I'm sure y'all gon' say it was Megan, cause that's y'all Victim Queen" another comment disagrees. Check out the ongoing debate between the two freestylers below.

Erica Banks Thinks She Can Take Megan Thee Stallion Freestyle For Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion has her fans hyped for new music coming soon. Her last album Traumazine dropped back in 2022 and while it was met with mixed reviews that hasn't stopped her die hard fans from being excited for a follow-up. She's already teased it with two fiery singles "Cobra" last year and "HISS" earlier this year.

What do you think of Erica Banks' seemingly wanting to go freestyle for freestyle with Megan Thee Stallion? Which rapper do you think delivered the better performance over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her?" Let us know in the comment section below.

