Megan Thee Stallion Drops Flurry Of Bars On "I Think I Love Her Freestyle"

Megan Thee Stallion is looking to put her stamp on her self-proclaimed "Megan May" with a new freestyle called "I Think I Love Her." This off-the-dome session was just uploaded on the Texas rapper's various social media platforms. The track, standing at 1:43 sees her spit with great proficiency as she brags over the grimy guitar-backed instrumental. If the beat sounds familiar at all, that is because Gucci Mane made a song of the same name on his 2015 mixtape Wilt Chamberlain (Pt.5).

However, we talked about this Guwop classic much sooner. In fact, it was back in January of this year when Erica Banks, a fellow Texas femcee, spit some bars on "I Think I Love Em (Freestyle)." The remix did well for the "Buss It" rapper, and now its Megan's turn. This aggressive cut is also a pretty big deal for the Hotties, as this is a long overdue return of #MeganMonday.

Read More: Drake Claims He Baited Kendrick Lamar, Drops "The Heart Part 6" Diss Track

Listen To "I Think I Love Her Freestyle" By Megan Thee Stallion

This is a series she has been doing for quite some time and this is certainly a great way to revive it. "Every Monday they gon' wait for the freestyle / Call me out once, you do not get a redial," Megan raps. It is clear that Megan is looking to regain her throne at the top of the female rap game. That has been apparent ever since she dropped "Cobra" late last year, as well as her ruthless Nicki Minaj diss track "HISS" in February.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new freestyle "I Think I Love Her" by Megan Thee Stallion? Do you think she should continue to release more of these, why or why not? Are #MeganMondays going to a recurring thing in your opinion? Could you see her dropping her album or new single this Friday? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

My pen gets gutter, I'm bowling

Tina Snow, n****s know I'm the coldest

Tell a b****, "Let it go," 'cause I'm frozen

Ask him what I got on, he don't know it

N****s ain't had no taste before COVID

I can tell by her wig that she trolling

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Says Kendrick Lamar Lacks Morals For Lying On Drake