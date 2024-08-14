Erica Mena Responds After Being Called Out For Racism On Her New Dating Show

That is not good.

Erica Mena is someone who has been hit with racism accusations in the past. Overall, her handling of these accusations has not been great, and she has certainly lost some fans over it. However, she continues to do her own thing, and is still employed by various networks. For instance, she is actually a creator on the Zeus Network, where she now has her own show called "Two Ways." This is a dating program that is supposed to center around LGBT dating.

The show is currently filming episodes that are set to go out over the coming months. In one of these episodes, Mena allegedly featured Aaron the Plumber. For those who don't know, Aaron went viral for his appearance on a 20 V 1 dating show. Some felt like he was arrogant, while others felt he was simply too muscular. Now, however, Aaron The Plumber is a viral sensation who was approached by Mena's team for another go around on the dating show circuit. Unfortunately, the man did not have a good time.

Erica Mena Under Fire

In the video above, Aaron the Plumber accused Mena of treating black men poorly. He felt as though she was being racist towards him and that the edit of the show is going to paint him as transphobic and an overall bad person. He subsequently warned others to steer clear of the program. Mena replied to these remarks in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, and simply offered up a thinking emoji. Needless to say, she doesn't seem bothered by the allegations, whatsoever.