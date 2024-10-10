Kiya Shuts Down Rumors That She's Dating Lil Baby After IG Scandal

2022 Lollapalooza - Day 1
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 28: Lil Baby performs during 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
It's all cap, apparently.

Lil Baby stepped into a heap of controversy on September 27. The rapper's ex-girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves, seemingly threw shade at a woman named Kiya on Instagrm. Kiya was suspected to be the new girlfriend of Lil Baby, based on some of the Instagram comments Jayda Cheaves was making. "Oh Lil Baby done up the scoreeeee," she wrote under photos of Kiya flexing new gifts. "Okayyy!!! Baby fine & she’s an RN. Oh u deserve everything Ms. mamas." Kiya liked the comment, all but confirming to fans that she and Lil Baby were an item. Evidently, this is not the case.

Kiya, who reportedly works as a nurse, set the record straight on October 10. She hopped on Instagram and told followers that she is not dating Lil Baby. Furthermore, she didn't get the gifts from the rapper, either. "Those gifts were not from him," she wrote on her IG Story. "We do not date." It looks like there's nothing more to the story. Lil Baby has not commented at all on the Kiya or the Jayda situation. It's a bit confusing as to how the rumors gained so much traction to begin with, given how little the focus of the rumor was involved, but such is the internet in 2024.

Lil Baby Previously Denied Dating Rapper Saweetie

Lil Baby is no stranger to dating rumors. The rapper, who shares a child with Jayda Cheaves, was also linked to rapper Saweetie in 2022. Saweetie posted a photo sitting on someone's lap shortly after she split from Quavo, and many theorized that it was Baby's lap. The rapper was asked about the photo on his Big Facts podcast appearance. "Nah," he asserted. "It may seem like that. For, real. No... We got on the same pants right now."

The answer seemed to satisfy the Big Facts host, but many fans were quick to point out that Baby seemingly addressed the Saweetie situation on his song "Not Finished." He doesn't mention any one person by name, but the context seems pretty applicable. "She post a picture without my permission," he spit. "Got me in some sh*t, man, these women is wild. She f**kin' n**gas, but think I don't know. That sh*t really a joke man, lil' mama's a clown."

