James Harden Reacts To Lil Baby's Mugshot

Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas, earlier this week.

James Harden shared Lil Baby's mugshot from his recent arrest in Las Vegas on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday night. In the caption, he added, "CBFW," seemingly standing for "can't be f*cked with." In the picture, Baby rocks a black tank top while having red eyes.

Fans shared plenty of jokes about their friendship in the replies. One user wrote: "Lmao if you ain't go to Vegas and get a mugshot then you ain't do it right! [laughing and shrug emojis]. It's actually not funny tho cuz bro a felon I pray they don't cook him." Another remarked: "Man I love me sum lil baby but whatever he did, he did that sh*t, look at this demons eyes."

James Harden Attends Lil Baby's Ice Ball In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: James Harden and Lil Baby attend Lil Baby's Ice Ball on December 3, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Baby was arrested in Las Vegas on Monday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Shortly afterward, his legal team released a statement explaining he does have a permit in Georgia and that they'd be looking into the matter. “Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” Baby’s attorney, Drew Findling, told Billboard in a statement. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas."

James Harden Speaks On Lil Baby

Baby has faced legal trouble in previous years as well. In 2014, he found himself behind bars after police arrested him for possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2017, he explained how he got into selling drugs. “Needed the money, more than anything,” he said at the time. “I knew all the drug dealers around my neighborhood. When I was like 10, 11, I was hanging out with a dude who was like 17. He was getting money to buy a car, having his own little spot. So he was a lot of my motivation, too.” Be on the lookout for further updates on James Harden and Lil Baby on HotNewHipHop.