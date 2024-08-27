Lil Baby’s Las Vegas Arrest: New Details Emerge

Lil Baby was arrested on Monday in Las Vegas.

Lil Baby’s attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, say that the rapper has a valid permit to conceal carry and that they are currently investigating his recent arrest in Las Vegas. Despite having a permit in Georgia, the state of Nevada has its own permit for carrying a concealed firearm. "To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” his lawyers said in a statement. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas."

According to TMZ, Baby was caught on video at the encore in Vegas being passed a gun. On Monday night, police brought him to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held on $5,000 bail. He ended up paying that off and has another court appearance scheduled for October 1.

Lil Baby Attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Lil Baby (C) and guests at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024 held at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Baby has found himself behind bars. Back in 2014, police arrested him on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2017, he explained how he made a living dealing to several other artists on the Quality Control roster including Migos, Rich the Kid, and more. “Needed the money, more than anything,” he said at the time. “I knew all the drug dealers around my neighborhood. When I was like 10, 11, I was hanging out with a dude who was like 17. He was getting money to buy a car, having his own little spot. So he was a lot of my motivation, too.” After spending two years behind bars, he switched his focus to his music career.