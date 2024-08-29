Lil Baby's Mugshot Released After His Chaotic Arrest In Las Vegas

The rapper does not look great.

Lil Baby's Las Vegas trip did not go smoothly. The rapper was arrested after police suspected he had a concealed weapon on him. He got combative with the police, and asserted that he had a permit to carry before switching up and taunting them to perform a search. The footage of the incident made its way to TMZ. Lil Baby can be heard telling Las Vegas PD to search him well because he has a "gun in his nuts." Now, his mugshot has been officially released to the public. He definitely looks like he's been through a long ordeal.

Lil Baby's eyes are unmistakably bloodshot in the mugshot. The rapper looks both exhausted and angry. Both fair under the circumstances, however. Fans on Instagram flocked to the comment section with the usual mixture of jokes and dismay. One user claimed that the mugshot photographer did Lil Baby dirty with the angle. Another lamented the fact that everybody looks bad in a mugshot, regardless of appearance or wealth. "Ion care how much money you got," they wrote. "Them mugshot folks gon always make you look homeless.."

Lil Baby's Attorney Claims He Has A Firearm Permit

Despite his combativeness with the police, Lil Baby's attorney says that he was actually within his legal rights. David Chesnoff issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times stating that Lil Baby does, indeed, have a permit to carry a firearm. "[He has] a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit," the attorney wrote. "On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas."