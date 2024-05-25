Lil Baby Hilariously Attempts The British Accent Challenge: Watch

Lil Baby has been dealing with quite a lot over the last few weeks. The Atlanta, Georgia rapper most recently had a music video shoot go south in a hurry after gunshots were fired during production. It is still a developing storyline, as the number and name(s) of the suspect(s) are yet to be determined. What we do know is that three men which had no ties to Lil Baby suffered injuries. They are all being taken care off and should recover. Additionally, the rapper and his accompanying filming crew all were unscathed. In less serious news, he is also still beefing with Gunna, as they have been rumored to be sending subliminal shots at one another on recent tracks.

However, things seem to slowly be improving around the rapper as he hopped on a jet to London. He headed across the pond for another music video; this one being for fellow MC Central Cee. The two stars brought their talents together for the first time on a new single "BAND4BAND." It is rumored to land on the drill artist's forthcoming LP CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS. The song has quickly blown up and for good reason, as it shows these two have some true chemistry.

Could Lil Baby Pass As British?

On top of taking care of business, Lil Baby also wanted to soak up the British culture. The way he did this was by attempting to perfect his accent. According to The Shade Room, he posted a video on TikTok hilariously trying to articulate 15 phrases/words. Some were "bottle of water", "Twitter", "football", among others. Fans were quick to roast him over an open flame. "Someone said he sounds like peppa pig if she was from ATL, I’m screaming 😭" Another adds, "He sounds British, Jamaican, Nigerian and country AF at the same time 😭"

What are your thoughts on Lil Baby attempting the British accent challenge? What word/phrase sounded the closest to the country's accent? How are you feeling about him and Central Cee's recent collaboration "BAND4BAND"? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Baby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

