4batz Returns With "Roll Da Dice" Featuring Lil Baby

4batz is looking to capitalize off of the initial hype of "act ii: date @ 8".

For 4batz, things have not gotten off to a roaring start, to say the least. Overall, there are some listeners out there who find the Dallas, Texas native to be unique. But the majority are deeming him as boring and an industry plant. Overall, we are sort of in the middle, as 4batz certainly possesses an interesting delivery. It can lead to some fun and sticky melodies like the ones you'll hear on "act ii: date @ 8". In the that same breath, though, he's lacking a bit in terms of songwriting and ear for production. Hopefully, with all of the high-profile connections he already has, such as Drake, Kanye West, and USHER, he can continue to develop.

He's certainly in an interesting spot right now, as he's a few months removed from his debut EP, u made me a st4r. The reviews weren't favorable, so he can opt for trying something new or try and improve and make his existing approach more interesting. This weekend, 4batz is pretty much opting for the latter with this Lil Baby collab, "roll da dice". Here, both rappers are showing the willingness to go all in on their love interests and take things to the next level. See if 4batz can you change your opinion about him with the link down below.

"Roll Da Dice" - 4batz & Lil Baby

Quotable Lyrics:

The city got too much influence, move you out to Texas

I'll buy you everythin' you got from them, f*** all your exes

You drive me crazy with them lil' dresses, I love your complexion

I bow my head, you sayin' "I felt it", think our souls connected

Your Audemar comes from the factory, got you out here flexin'

Hundred grand spent on your necklace, you my lil' reflection