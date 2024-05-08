4batz Pours His Heart Out To An Empty Soul On "Act VIII"

Dallas, Texas singer 4batz has quickly become a blip on a lot of people's radars over the last few months. However, he is looking to leave a lasting impact on the R&B genre with his unique tenor voice and sticky writing. Of course, a lot of listeners first heard of him due to the overnight sensation that was "act ii: date @ 8." While some of the lyrics are a bit lackluster, the track shines because of its melody and production.

So far, those are the two departments that 4batz is thriving in. They are certainly great places to start, and he is only going to improve as a writer with each release. All of that potential is why we feel he can become an even bigger force in the near future. Besides "act ii," "act viii: i hate to be alone," is another track that puts his best skills at the forefront.

Listen To "Act VIII: I Hate To Be Alone" By 4batz

We can see 4batz singing this heartbreaking ballad in a smoky room with one spotlight on him with some background vocalists. The instrumental feels like it was plucked right out the 80s, with how glitzy and watery it sounds. Additionally, we can appreciate the vulnerable and distraught performance that 4batz gives. In our opinion, the deep cuts go just as hard as the hits, and this one is a major bright spot for us.

Quotable Lyrics:

You don't love me (Don't love) no more (Mm-hmm)

I've been tryna let go (Mm-hmm)

Girl, it's hard to not show (That I hate)

That I hate to be alone (Your love)

