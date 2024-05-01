4batz Wrestles With Being In A Toxic Relationship On "Act V: There Goes Another Vase"

The industry plant is back! If you do not know who we are talking about, we are referring to the Dallas, Texas singer and balladeer 4batz. He essentially blew up out of nowhere with his smash single "act ii: date @ 8" and it is by far his most popular song. It currently sits at over 132 million streams and to popularize it even more, he added Drake on a remix. With all of this support from the OVO label, the new kid on the block is getting ready to drop his debut mixtape. But before that 4batz has one more single, "act v: there goes another vase," for us.

This is now the fourth single for 4batz's project u made me a st4r. Originally, the project was due much sooner than its new date, May 3. Original reports, including one from The Neighborhood Talk, said that he would be making his big entrance on April 5. However, things clearly fell through, and now we are just two days away from seeing what the rookie has to offer.

Listen To "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" By 4batz

This project will be released through OVO, as we briefly mentioned earlier, but only this one for now. There is a good chance Drake and the label are looking to see how he performs over the next few months or so to see if he is worth a long-term look. Even though there might be pressure on him to succeed, that is what could make 4batz a diamond in the industry. Check out the new toxic love cut "act v" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "act v: there goes another vase" by 4batz? Does this track get you excited for u made me a st4r, why or why not? Do you still view him as an industry plant? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 4batz. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm startin' to think that we the same

'Cause each lil' argument we sayin' evil things (The evil things)

I'm startin' to think that you done changed

But you gon' turn around and throw another vase (Another vase)

You damn near hit me in my face

But if I punch on you, then I'ma get a case (Can get a case)

