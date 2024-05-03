4batz Officially Releases "Act III: On God?" Remix With Kanye West

4batz has quickly become one of the more controversial artists we have in R&B and hip-hop. Fans have been all sorts of confused as to how this Dallas, Texas singer became so popular. His single "act ii date @ 8" was the song that had the internet in a chokehold for better or worse depending on who you ask. It got so much buzz, that Drake even recognized that he had something cooking. Eventually, it led to them making a remix that some were also not to fond of. Another 4batz track that some felt did not need a remix of was "act iii: on god? (she like)."

A few weeks ago, a snippet of the "act iii" remix made the rounds on X, and it had revealed that Kanye West and 4batz had been working in the studio. Then, not too long after, another clip surfaced that saw the rookie and the vet relistening to their collaboration. Instead of being released as a fifth single to 4batz's debut tape u made me a st4r, it became strictly an album cut. Even though people were highly critical of Ye's verse, the lyrical content definitely matches the vibe of what 4batz likes to do.

Read More: Ice Spice’s Alleged Ex-Friend Accuses Drake Of Being A "Raging Predator"

Listen To "Act III: On God? (She Like) (Remix)" By 4batz & Kanye West

However, we can see why there were so many skeptics for this reason. The vocal delivery from Kanye comes across a little awkwardly, especially compared to what his enemy Drake did on his respective remix. All in all, it makes a for a decent, but not great first team-up. Still, give the remix of "act iii" a listen above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "act iii: on god? (she like) (Remix)" by 4batz and Kanye West? Do you think this remix was necessary, why or why not? How are you feeling about u made me a st4r so far? Do you still view him as an industry plant? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 4batz and Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Listenin' to broke b****es, now ya both broke

Relationship advice from girlfriends

Who ain't got a man, what a joke

But I guess it's how it go

Cap s*** to the side though

That s*** hurt my pride though

Read More: Birdman & More To Celebrate 30 Years Of Essence Fest With Cash Money Reunion